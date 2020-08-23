Muzaffarnagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Two employees of an inter-college in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district were arrested for allegedly raping a woman colleague and making a video of the crime to blackmail her, police said on Sunday.

They were arrested after the woman lodged a police complaint, Station House Officer (SHO) Karmvir Singh said.

The woman has alleged that the two men had raped her and were blackmailing her with the video, police said.

The incident took place at Kandhla town in the district. PTI CORR

