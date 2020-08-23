Mumbai, August 23: The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi began across the country on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public movement. On Sunday, a grand morning 'aarti' of Lord Ganesha was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Ganeshotsav is the auspicious festival that is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is widely worshiped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country with great pomp every year, but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations are restricted. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Aarti and Bhajans For Download: From 'Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva' to 'Shendur Laal Chadhaayo,' Listen to These Devotional Songs.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the usual 'pandal' decorations are missing this year across the city. Grand ‘arti’ of Lord Ganesha were performed in parts of the country. Priests were seen following COVID-19 protocols, covering their faces with mask and maintaining social distancing to combat the virus. Many devotees celebrated the festival in a low-key manner to avoid crowding.

Ganesh Aarti at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai; Watch Video

#WATCH Maharashtra: Morning 'aarti' and prayers being performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on #GaneshChaturthi festival. pic.twitter.com/htcLrAwtkW — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

Lord Ganesha was welcomed with great enthusiasm at renowned Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune and the Ganesh Temple in Delhi’s Connaught Place.

The 10-day long festivities of Ganeshotsav began across the country on Saturday. On August 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi and wished joy and prosperity everywhere. "Greetings on the auspicious Ganpati festival. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over," the Prime Minister had tweeted.

