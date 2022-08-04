Hamirpur (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Two people died in lightning strikes at two villages here on Thursday, police said.

In the first incident at Bhamai village, Khushi (13) had gone to fetch water when it started raining heavily and the lightning struck, police said.

Also Read | History Created! Indian Navy's All Woman Officers Completes Maritime Mission in North Arabian Sea.

In Bakchha village, Rammilan Prajapati (46) died after being hit by lightning.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police added.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: No 8th Pay Commission to Revise Allowances And Pensions? Here's An Update.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)