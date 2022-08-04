Breaking the glass ceiling in the sky, Indian Navy’s first all-women officers created history by completing the independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea.

Five officers of the Indian Navy’s INAS 314 based at Naval Air Enclave, Porbandar, finished the maritime mission in the North Arabian Sea onboard a Dornier 228 aircraft on 3th August.

“India Navy’s women aviators create history carrying out the first ever all women surveillance & reconnaissance mission over the Arabian Sea, operating from INAS 314 the frontline Naval Air Squadron based at Porbandar, Gujarat,” Spokesperson of the Indian Navy mentioned in a tweet. Over 80,000 Women Candidates Register for Indian Navy's Agniveer Scheme.

The proud all-women crew included Lt Cdr Aanchal (Captain of aircraft), Lt Shivangi & Lt Apurva (pilots), and Lt Pooja Panda and SLt Pooja Shekhawat (Air Operations Officers).

Breaking Barriers - Indian Navy's All Woman Aircrew Creates History It perhaps marks a unique achievement for the Armed Forces that a crew of only women officers undertook an independent operational mission in a multi-crew maritime surveillance aircraft

Notably, INAS 314 is a frontline Naval Air Squadron based at Porbandar, Gujarat, which operates the state-of-the-art Dornier 228 maritime reconnaissance aircraft. The squadron is commanded by Cdr SK Goyal, a renowned Navigation Instructor.

Nari Shakti in Indian Navy

Showcasing the true spirit of ‘Nari Shakti’ in its real sense, the women officers received months of ground training and comprehensive mission briefings in the run up to this historical sortie.

Importantly, the Indian Navy has been a front-runner in driving transformation in the Armed Forces. Navy’s impressive and pioneering women empowerment initiatives include induction of women pilots, selection of women Air Operations Officers into the helicopter stream and conducting an all-women sailing circumnavigation expedition across the globe in 2018.

It is noteworthy that the first-of-its-kind military flying mission was, however, unique and is expected to pave the way for women officers in the aviation cadre to assume greater responsibility and aspire for more challenging roles.

Further, it perhaps marks a unique achievement for the Indian Armed Forces that an all women-crew undertook an independent operational mission in a multi-crew maritime surveillance aircraft.

The achievement inspires millions of women all across India and the world to break free from all shackles and achieve their dreams. It was indeed a mission that showcased “Nari Shakti” in its real spirit.

Navy’s First Women Pilot

On 2nd December 2019, Sub Lieutenant (SLt) Shivangi created history when she became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy, on successful graduation from the course (7th Dornier Conversion Course (DOCC). Indian Navy Takes Delivery of IAC Vikrant (See Pics).

SLt Shivangi, a native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar was inducted into the Indian Navy under the Short Service Commission (SSC)-Pilot entry scheme, and was part of the 27th Naval orientation course (NOC) Course at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

She was commissioned into the Indian Navy in June 2018 as part of her training, SLt Shivangi flew Pilatus PC 7 MkII, Basic Trainer at AFA and completed Dornier Conversion with the Indian Navy at Kochi.

