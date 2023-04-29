Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Claiming that the entire state underwent a massive transformation with development projects benefitting the youth, women, farmers, and poor, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further said that "BJP symbolises security, good governance, the welfare of citizens and prosperity of India".

He was addressing a public gathering in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. "Today, the public has faith in BJP and its workers as under its rule, security, good governance, welfare of citizens and prosperity are guaranteed," The Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police Lodges Two FIRs Against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Coaches in Sexual Harassment of Women Wrestlers.

"With the installation of the triple engine with the double engine, all the necessary public amenities will reach every village, street, farmer, and youth. This will help in finishing the corrupt, mafia and criminals in the state," He said while appealing to the people to vote for BJP in the upcoming urban body election scheduled for May 4, 11.

Flaying the SP, BSP and the Congress, the Chief Minister said that the previous governments failed to ensure the region's prosperity as per its potential and stalled development.

Also Read | Brazil’s Lula Recognizes 6 Indigenous Land Reservations.

"The farmers in Lakhimpur possess the power of feeding the state and the country. The sweetness of the sugar mills here reaches the country and the world. We have prepared a comprehensive action plan to further the development of Lakhimpur," he said.

"Along with facilities like four lanes, and technical education, Lakhimpur will soon have its own medical college and the government will also develop its airstrip into an airport. Lakhimpur will serve as the hub of ecotourism which will open new avenues for the region's development," Yogi asserted.

Maintaining that the state is working to develop places of religious significance as envisioned by PM Modi, Yogi said, "Development of religious places will lead to the opening of restaurants and hotels which will provide employment to many and even the farmers will get a good price for their produce in the place itself."

He said that while, tourism will attract the country and the world, on the other hand, when the construction of the corridor of Gola Gokaran Nath Dham, known as Chhoti Kashi, is completed, then the late Arvind Giri ji will also be paid a grand tribute.

Furthermore, Yogi said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP's double-engine government has given houses to lakhs of poor people in Lakhimpur, constructed toilets and raised their standard of living.

He said that every poor family is getting a cooking gas connection and cylinders free of cost on festivals like Holi, and Deepawali under the Ujjwala Yojana, adding, "Government programs for the poor are being implemented without discrimination. On the other hand, highways, and expressways are being built. Additionally, airports, are coming up and heritage is being respected."

Slamming the opposition, Yogi further said that only the BJP during the Covid crisis, reached out to the public and ensured their well-being. "We also provided a free ration facility. Whether it is welfare schemes for the poor or infrastructure, we have taken care of everything," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)