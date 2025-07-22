Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Several ghats in Varanasi have been partially submerged as the water level of the Ganga River continues to rise following heavy rainfall in the region, officials said on Tuesday.

With the river flowing close to the danger mark, the local administration has been put on alert. Precautionary measures are being taken to ensure public safety, and residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain vigilant.

Visuals from the city showed water inundating the steps of several ghats, restricting movement and affecting normal life along the riverbanks.

Meanwhile, on July 19, rising water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas near the Sangam region in Prayagraj, submerging roads and ghats. The historic Hanuman Temple at the Sangam was reportedly more than half submerged, causing inconvenience to devotees.

District officials assured that all necessary flood preparedness measures are in place. Flood control centres have been activated, and adequate stocks of food and emergency supplies are available.

"We are fully prepared to deal with any flood-like situation. All flood outposts are in place, and the necessary food and relief supplies are stocked. Our teams from the Water Police, NDRF, and SDRF are on high alert and ready to respond immediately if needed. At present, no residential areas have been affected, but our outposts will be activated the moment water enters homes," an official said.

Prompt action by rescue teams helped avoid any major mishaps. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to assess and repair damaged roads and culverts on a priority basis.

In view of recent storms, heavy rainfall, and hailstorms across parts of the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to conduct field visits and ensure timely relief.

"Officials must visit affected areas, monitor relief efforts, and ensure that compensation is promptly provided in cases of human or livestock loss due to lightning, storms, or flooding. Adequate medical treatment must be arranged for the injured," said the official statement.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of proper drainage to prevent waterlogging. (ANI)

