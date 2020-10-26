Meerut (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A headless body of a woman stuffed in a sack was found dumped at a garbage site near a cemetery in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Monday, according to police.

The sack, containing the body of the woman, who police believes was in her thirties, was being pulled by stray animals at the garbage site, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said the body was found behind a Muslim cemetery in Fatehullapur, under Lisari Gate police station area.

"Prima facie it appears that somebody known to the woman has killed her and it (beheading) was done to hide the identity of the deceased. The body was stuffed in a sack, which was apparently being pulled by stray animals at the dump site,” Singh said.

He said field units of the police have begun work and CCTV camera footage was also being checked in nearby areas.

"An investigation is on and efforts are on to work out the case,” the officer said.

Legal proceedings are being carried out in the case, police said.

