India News | UP: Yogi Adityanath Pays a Courtesy Visit to Governor Anandiben Patel

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to the state's Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan.

Agency News ANI| Dec 06, 2023 09:42 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | UP: Yogi Adityanath Pays a Courtesy Visit to Governor Anandiben Patel
India | Representational Image

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to the state's Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister presented a copy of the book "On the Path of Ram" written by Vikrant Pandey and Nilesh Kulkarni.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: Seven Children, in Marriage Party, Injured After SUV Overturns in East Champaran.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Yogi government started the 'CM Fellowship Programme' in Aspirational Cities, also on the lines of the Aspirational Development Block.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Urban Development Department of the state government launched online registration for the CM Fellowship Programme under the Aspirational City Scheme. (ANI)

Also Read | Adani Group To Invest USD 75 Billion on Energy Transition Initiatives by 2030, Says Chairman Gautam Adani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Agency News ANI| Dec 06, 2023 09:42 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | UP: Yogi Adityanath Pays a Courtesy Visit to Governor Anandiben Patel
India | Representational Image

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to the state's Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister presented a copy of the book "On the Path of Ram" written by Vikrant Pandey and Nilesh Kulkarni.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: Seven Children, in Marriage Party, Injured After SUV Overturns in East Champaran.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Yogi government started the 'CM Fellowship Programme' in Aspirational Cities, also on the lines of the Aspirational Development Block.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Urban Development Department of the state government launched online registration for the CM Fellowship Programme under the Aspirational City Scheme. (ANI)

Also Read | Adani Group To Invest USD 75 Billion on Energy Transition Initiatives by 2030, Says Chairman Gautam Adani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
DNV Senthilkumar
Google Trends Google Trends
IND W vs ENG W
200K+ searches
Redmi 13C 5G
200K+ searches
Luton Town vs Arsenal
100K+ searches
The Archies
100K+ searches
Junior Mehmood
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiView all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot