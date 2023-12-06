India News | UP: Yogi Adityanath Pays a Courtesy Visit to Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to the state's Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister presented a copy of the book "On the Path of Ram" written by Vikrant Pandey and Nilesh Kulkarni.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Yogi government started the 'CM Fellowship Programme' in Aspirational Cities, also on the lines of the Aspirational Development Block.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Urban Development Department of the state government launched online registration for the CM Fellowship Programme under the Aspirational City Scheme. (ANI)

