Budaun (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a youth for sharing an "objectionable" post against Kanwariyas and terming the RSS a "terrorist organisation" on social media, police said on Monday.

As part of the Kanwar Yatra that began on July 14, Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) from different parts of the country collect water from the Ganga river at Haridwar in Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples back home.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is considered the ruling BJP's ideological mentor.

The matter came to light when one of the volunteers -- hired by police to monitor social media activities -- noticed the Facebook post by a user named Satyeer.

The post opposed the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and Kanwariyas and termed the RSS a terrorist organisation while seeking a ban on it.

The accused is a resident of Karanpur village in Ughaiti police station area and his real identity is being ascertained, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, O P Singh said an FIR has been lodged in connection with the case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

The accused will be arrested soon, he added.

