Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday granted time till December 11 to Ramadhar Rajbhar, the father of an absconding accused in the Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambani murder case, to produce the tempo allegedly used for ferrying the victims' bodies.

Upadhyay, a Mumbai-based artist, and her lawyer Bhambani were killed on December 11, 2016.

The court had issued a warrant against Ramadhar, father of absconding accused Vijay, for not producing before it the tempo despite being directed many times.

The tempo, which belonged to Vijay, was allegedly used for the disposal of the bodies.

The prosecution is presently examining the panch witness in whose presence the tempo was seized, and needs to verify that it was the same vehicle.

As the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, Ramadhar moved an application seeking ten weeks' time to bring the tempo to the court. Sessions judgeS S Oza said he can produce it by December 11 and it was the last opportunity he was getting.

