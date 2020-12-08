New Delhi, December 8: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out of the "house arrest", which was allegedly imposed on him by the police earlier today. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleged a ploy to prevent him from visiting the Singhu border where the protesting farmers are holding a sit-in demonstration against the farm reform laws. Arvind Kejriwal Under House Arrest? AAP Alleges CM Not Allowed to Step Out Since His Visit to Singhu Border, Delhi Police Deny Accusation.

Kejriwal claimed that after his intent of visiting the Delhi-Haryana borders was known to the Centre, the police - which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) jurisdiction - confined him to his residence under "house arrest".

"I had planned that today I would go to the border not as CM but as a common man to express my solidarity with the farmers. I think they came to know about my plan and they did not let me go," Kejriwal said.

Update by ANI

I had planned that today I would go to the border not as CM but as a common man to express my solidarity with the farmers. I think they came to know about my plan and they did not let me go: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/6TOwmcOP4Z pic.twitter.com/vp7YY7QFww — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside the CM's residence since earlier today, after AAP workers assembled in large numbers and claimed that the police has put Kejriwal under house arrest. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that the action was taken against the Chief Minister over his support to the farmers' agitation.

The Delhi Police, however, repeatedly denied the charge of putting Kejriwal under house arrest. The security presence outside his residence was a routine activity, claimed the police, adding that those who want to meet the Chief Minister are allowed to visit him after taking permission from him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).