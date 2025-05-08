New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government over a plea that sought a delay in the construction of a trauma centre in memory of the victims of the Uphaar fire tragedy that took the lives of 59 people.

While allowing the plea filed by the association of victims in the Uphaar tragedy (AVUT), a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued notices to the respondents, the Ansal brothers, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).The bench also allowed the AVUT's request to implead the Delhi government in the case and issued notice to it.

As per the 2015 judgment of the Supreme Court in this case, a fine of Rs 60 crores was imposed on the Ansal Brothers (owners of Uphaar cinema) after they were found guilty of criminal negligence that had led to the tragedy. The amount was subsequently deposited with the Delhi government's Chief Secretary to construct a trauma centre in memory of the victims.

However, on Wednesday, the association of victims in the Uphaar tragedy (AVUT) informed the Supreme Court that ten years had elapsed since the Court's direction in this regard, and no progress has been made to date.

"The funds allocated for the Trauma Centre continue to remain unutilized, and the proposed facility remains a mere concept on paper. The continued inaction and lethargy exhibited by the concerned authorities, despite the clear mandate of this Hon'ble Court, reflects an alarming disregard not only towards judicial directions, but also towards the need for improved healthcare infrastructure", the plea reads.

After hearing submissions in the matter on Wednesday, the top court sought the response of the aforesaid parties in the case. Advocate Diksha Rai represented AVUT in the matter.

After the Ansal brothers were found guilty of criminal negligence, they were sentenced to two-years of rigorous imprisonment by the top-court. However, subsequently one-year sentence was reduced on the condition that the Ansal's jointly deposit a fine of Rs 60 crores with the government.

The fine was directed to be paid by way of a demand draft to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government within three months and was directed to be used for the purpose of establishing a trauma centre. (ANI)

