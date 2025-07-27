Lucknow, July 27 (PTI) The examination for the posts of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO), featuring over 4.5 lakh candidates, was held smoothly across the state on Sunday, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducted the exam in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm across all 75 districts of the state. UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar said that 10.76 lakh candidates were registered, out of which 4.55 lakh candidates (42 per cent) appeared.

Also Read | Ballia Shocker: Patients Treated in Torchlight at Hospital Due to Power Outage, Glitch in Generator in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

The examination was conducted at 2,382 centres statewide, with Kanpur having the highest number at 139 centres, followed by Lucknow (129), Prayagraj (106) and Varanasi (82).

Among the districts, Ayodhya recorded the highest attendance with 52.81 per cent of candidates appearing, while Rampur registered the lowest at 25.78 per cent, he said.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Scolded by Mother for Playing Mobile Games, Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

Participation in other major cities included Prayagraj at 47.61 per cent, Lucknow at 48.89 per cent, Kanpur at 44.37 per cent and Varanasi at 49.19 per cent, he added.

The officials said the examination was conducted in a fair, transparent and cheating-free manner. They added that security measures, including an AI-based alert system, biometric verification, CCTV surveillance and monitoring by the STF, ensured zero irregularities across the state.

To uphold the integrity of the examination, the government maintained tight surveillance over known cheating rackets and individuals previously accused of cheating.

STF units were deployed at sensitive centres and remained vigilant throughout the day. Continuous monitoring was carried out on the activities of criminal elements previously involved in exam-related offences, including those out on bail.

A special social media monitoring cell also kept a close watch on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to curb the spread of rumours or leaks.

Kumar said that answer sheets were safely collected from all centres, and the next stage of the process has commenced.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)