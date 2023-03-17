Raipur, Mar 17 (PTI) The Opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Friday accused the Congress-led government of failing to keep its promise of refunding money that investors lost to unscrupulous chit fund companies in the state.

BJP MLAs sought a discussion on the issue in the state legislative Assembly through an adjournment motion notice. The chair, however, rejected the demand causing uproar in the House, following which the proceedings were adjourned for five minutes.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, BJP legislators Shivratan Sharma and Ajay Chandrakar said several people had lost their money after investing in chit fund companies and the Congress in its poll manifesto had promised to return the invested sum to them.

No sufficient action has been taken in this regard so far and the government is yet to refund the money people had lost, they said, while demanding a discussion on the issue by moving an adjournment motion notice.

Countering the charges, Congress MLAs said people were duped by bogus chit fund firms when the BJP was in power in the state and the Bhupesh Baghel government has started refunding investors' money.

Several BJP leaders had attended the inauguration of unscrupulous chit fund companies (during the previous BJP rule), State Food and Civil Supply Minister Amarjeet Bhagat claimed.

As the chair rejected the demand for discussion on the adjournment motion notice, BJP MLAs started shouting slogans against the state government and the House was adjourned for five minutes.

