Lucknow, Sep 6 (PTI) Over 340 villages in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh remain affected by floods, state officials said on Sunday.

The deluge-hit districts are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Lakhimpur Khiri, Kushinagar, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said.

He said the state government has set up 384 relief camps and deployed 26 teams of NDRF, SDRF and PAC to rescue people.

"As many as 346 villages in 13 districts have been affected by floods. Residential areas are flooded in 106 villages, while agriculture fields are affected in the remaining villages," Goyal added.

