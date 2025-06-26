Moradabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Union Minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, known as the Brass City, will be developed as an export hub.

During the 'Samvat Programme' organised at the Moradabad Circuit House, Prasada, in a meeting with officials, emphasised improving basic facilities, including railways and roads, while solving the administrative and technical needs of exporters at one place under the 'One Stop Centre'.

Additionally, during a meeting with officials from the relevant departments, including GST and GGFT, all possibilities for the improvement of exporters were discussed.

Expressing concern over the decline in exports this year compared to last, Prasada, the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology, said that the problems will be identified and solutions will be found.

Regarding the problems arising due to GST, he said that the matter will be raised in the upcoming GST Council meeting so that a permanent solution can be found.

Regarding pollution control and municipal corporation-related problems, the Union minister directed District Magistrate Anuj Singh to appoint a nodal officer. He said there should be no harassment, and the rules should be followed.

During a press conference, the Union minister said business has increased by lakhs and crores, but the economic condition of the artisans has not improved, due to which their numbers are continuously decreasing.

He said, to encourage the artisans along with the exporters, the Joint Commissioner of Industries has been directed to take effective steps regarding the creation of Artisan Village under One District One Product (ODOP).

"Moradabad has an important place in the world in the field of craftsmanship related to brass and other metals. It will be developed as an export hub," the minister said.

He said that the double-engine government of the BJP at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh is committed to providing employment opportunities to the needy and to further increasing the income of exporters in view of the fluctuations in business at the global level from an economic point of view.

