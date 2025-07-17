New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has recruited 451 candidates for the post of insurance medical officer through UPSC's 'Pratibha Setu' portal, according to an official communique issued on Thursday.

These candidates were selected from the disclosure lists of Combined Medical Services Examination 2022 and 2023, it said.

The disclosure lists have non-recommended candidates, willing to share their information to organisations under Pratibha Setu initiative, who cleared all stages of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams but did not make it to the final merit list, the Commission said in a post on LinkedIn.

Pratibha Setu (Professional Resource And Talent Integration – Bridge for Hiring Aspirants) allows verified employers including central government and private organisations to connect with top talent from India's most competitive examinations.

"Every year, many bright candidates clear the toughest stages of the UPSC examination but narrowly miss the final merit list. Pratibha Setu offers a structured way to bring their talent into the service of the nation through other credible avenues," said UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar.

Pratibha Setu thus creates a meaningful link, a bridge, between aspiring candidates and organisations seeking merit, he told PTI.

"It is a shared step forward in ensuring that talent finds its rightful place," Kumar said.

Pratibha Setu provides access to the details of non-recommended willing candidates who cleared all stages of exams conducted by the Commission but didn't make it to the final merit list.

This provides a platform for employers to select non-recommended willing candidates who are almost as meritorious as the recommended candidates, while providing a second gateway for the UPSC aspirants to shine beyond the examination, officials said.

Earlier, the list of non-recommended willing candidates of the selected examinations -- candidates who qualify the written examinations but are not recommended after the interview -- was released under the Public Disclosure Scheme (PDS) on the UPSC's website.

The scheme has been in force since August 20, 2018. The Commission first used this scheme to disclose the list of candidates for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017.

However, the PDS has now been renamed as UPSC 'Pratibha Setu'.

Non-recommended willing candidates of civil services examination, and the examinations for the Indian Forest Service, Central Armed Police Forces, Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist, Combined Defence Services, Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service examination and Combined Medical Services are included in the scheme.

