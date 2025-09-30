New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Actor Urvashi Rautela appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday for questioning related to the ongoing investigation into the illegal betting app 1xBet.

The ED is probing alleged money laundering and celebrity endorsements linked to the platform, which has come under scrutiny for violating India's gaming and financial laws.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Bride Vanishes With Jewellery and Cash on Wedding Night in Kishangarh, Matchmaker Also Missing; Case Registered.

As part of the investigation, the ED had summoned former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, as well as Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, for questioning.

Uthappa had been summoned on September 22, while Singh had been called on September 23, and Sood on September 24. All three had been directed to appear at ED headquarters in New Delhi.

Also Read | Karur Stampede Probe Intensifies: TVK Central City Secretary Arrested After Tragedy at Vijay's Rally Claims 41 Lives (Watch Video).

ED is examining possible financial links and promotional activities associated with the platform named 1xBet, which has been under the scanner of multiple agencies for alleged violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other laws.

The agency suspects that certain celebrities may have indirectly promoted or endorsed the app, which is banned in India, thereby giving it legitimacy among users. The case involves the platform operating in India, suspected of alleged money laundering, tax evasion, and rigging its algorithms.

The case has been under investigation for the past several years, with authorities alleging that the platform was operating illegally in India through surrogate websites and offshore entities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier registered a case against the operators of the app for targeting Indian users, after which the ED initiated its own money laundering probe.

This is not the first time celebrities have come under the scanner in relation to betting and gaming apps. In the past, the ED had questioned actors, cricketers and influencers for their involvement in the promotion of offshore betting and gambling platforms that are not permitted under Indian law.

The broader investigation targets various celebrities and influencers who may have promoted these platforms, which are suspected of tax evasion and duping investors, and has also drawn in other prominent figures, including actors and cricketers.

Earlier, the ED had also questioned former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. This investigation is one of several probing into illegal betting platforms. Last month, ED had also conducted multi-state searches in connection with a similar investigation against an online betting app. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)