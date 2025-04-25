Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. During their meeting, Hankey highlighted the US involvement across various sectors in India, with a particular focus on Gujarat.

The Chief Minister emphasised Gujarat's swift advancement towards becoming a global hub for Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia production and export. He also discussed the immense potential across various sectors in Gujarat, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and renewable energy.

Consul General Hankey also discussed America's participation and mutual cooperation at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Manoj Kumar Das, Secretary Avantika Singh and senior officials from the Industry Department were also present during the courtesy meeting.

CM Bhupendra Patel on Thursday visited the residence of Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his son, Smit Yatishbhai Parmar, who were among the victims of the recent terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The Parmar family, residents of Nandanvan Society in the Kaliyabid area of Bhavnagar, suffered an irreplaceable loss. As the mortal remains of the father and son reached Bhavnagar late at night, CM Patel met the grieving family and offered his condolences, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

He paid his respects to the departed souls and prayed for their eternal peace, expressing solidarity with the family in this profound sorrow. The mortal remains of the father and son who were killed in the terrorist attack were brought from Srinagar to Mumbai and then flown to Ahmedabad via an IndiGo flight. From there, they were taken to Bhavnagar by road, arriving around midnight.

The two victims were among 26 innocent lives lost in the deadly attack on Tuesday. (ANI)

