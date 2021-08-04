Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) An unidentified caller threatened to blow up the United States consulate located in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) here with a bomb, which turned out to be a hoax call, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh on August 5.

The call was made at Tuesday midnight, following which the police was informed, an official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 28-Year-Old Man Killed Over Personal Enmity in Indore’s Mhow; Case Registered.

The consulate premises was searched thoroughly with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) till Wednesday morning but nothing suspicious was found, he said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the call was made from a mobile phone to the landline number of the consulate.

The process to register an FIR is on at the BKC police station, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)