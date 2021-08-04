Mhow, August 4: A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow area of Indore district on Monday. The victim was killed due to personal enmity. The deceased have been identified as Kailash Jadhav. A group of people barged into his house and stabbed him. In the attack, Jadhav's parents were also injured. He was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Bihar Shocker: Man Stabs Friend to Death for Refusing to Pay Him Rs 50 in Patna District.

Initially, a case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused – Nitin More, Sachin More and Ashfaq Jabbar. However, It was changed to murder. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused barged into Jadhav's house at around 11:30 pm on Monday and attacked him brutally. Moradabad Man Stabbed to Death With Scissors by Brothers Over Property Feud.

Jadhav's parents also got injured when they tried o intervene to dave their son. The victim was then shifted to the hospital by parents and neighbours, where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused attacked Jadhav due to old enmity. He also had an altercation with the accused. They reportedly attacked him to take revenge. Gujarat Man Stabbed to Death by Wife and In-Laws in Rajkot After He Accused Her of Infidelity.

"The accused has been booked, and we have detained a few persons who are being questioned about the crime following which further arrests will be made," reported the media house quoting Mhow ASP Puneet Gehlot as saying. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. Their past criminal record is also being checked by the Mhow police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2021 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).