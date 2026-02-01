Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 1 (ANI): Emphasising round-the-clock operations on the SLBC tunnel project with a focused approach to safety protocol and immediate mobilisation and deployment of machinery, the Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Sunday made it clear that delays or negligence would not be tolerated.

He chaired a high-level review meeting on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project and rehabilitation of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

The Aerial Electromagnetic (AEM) survey for the remaining section of the SLBC tunnel has been conducted in collaboration with NGRI, and the report was received. The results are encouraging, providing valuable geological data that will aid in assessing the required tunnel support systems and in identifying any potentially adverse geological zones in advance.

Reiterating the government's commitment to the timely completion of critical irrigation infrastructure, the Minister directed round-the-clock (24x7x365) operations on the SLBC tunnel and underscored that any delays or negligence would not be tolerated.

He instructed that the remaining tunnel works be executed using scientific methodologies based on advanced tunnelling techniques and observational methods, ensuring continuous monitoring and adherence to international best safety practices.

To strengthen project management, the Minister announced the creation of an exclusive SLBC Division, with orders to appoint a Chief Engineer (SLBC) to head the operations. He further directed engagement of an Independent Supervision Consultant (ISC) to assist the Chief Engineer in ensuring safety, quality, and design compliance throughout construction.

Dedicated planning teams will monitor daily and weekly progress, while tunnel safety supervisors from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will be deployed at the site. The Minister also ordered the establishment of specialised geotechnical and geological teams to perform daily assessments of ground behaviour and tunnel stability, enabling real-time decision-making and risk mitigation.

"The SLBC tunnel is a vital component of Telangana's irrigation framework. Work must proceed with speed, discipline, and scientific precision," he said, stressing that safety and quality will remain top priorities while ensuring timely completion.

Uttam Kumar Reddy called for close coordination among technical institutions and design consultants to expedite rehabilitation works on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme barrages.

He directed officials to ensure that testing schedules of the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) are closely aligned with the work of project designers, facilitating timely technical validation. This synchronisation, he said, will enable phased design approvals by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) under the Central Water Commission (CWC), allowing rehabilitation works to progress swiftly and efficiently.

The Minister instructed that a meeting with the NDSA expert committee be held after February 16, urging officials to prepare comprehensive technical proposals covering structural, hydraulic, and remedial aspects.

"Proceed on a war footing--finalise designs, secure phased approvals, and begin rehabilitation without delay. Safety and design integrity must not be compromised at any stage," Reddy emphasised. (ANI)

