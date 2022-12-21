Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], December 21 (ANI): Cracking down on 'fake madrasas' in Uttar Pradesh, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report to the government citing 219 'fake madrasas' in Azamgarh some of which had allegedly received state grants in the name of modernisation.

During investigation, several districts of Purvanchal, including Azamgarh and Mau, came under the scanner, the SIT said.

The report was submitted on Monday.

It was found in the investigation that of 219 madrasas in Azamgarh, 39 had received money from the government in the name of 'modernisation'.

Speaking on the SIT report, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, chairman of the Madrasa Education Council, informed that these madrasas were recognized during 2008-2010, when the Samajwadi Party was in power.

He added that 39 madrasas have been modernised since 2014 and the grant was awarded in 2016.

After BJP government came to power in 2017, an SIT was constituted to investigate these matters in the light of multiple complaints, he informed.

The chairman of Madarsa Parishad said his government is continuously working for the modernisation and betterment of madrasas and any such irregularity will not be tolerated.

Strict action will be taken against such fake madrasas, he said. (ANI)

