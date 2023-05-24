Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): At least four people were killed while another was seriously injured after a car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree in Mathura on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the police, the victims were travelling in a car which reportedly collided with a tree at Baldeo Road area in Mathura. There were five people on board when the incident took place, they said.

Also Read | Subhash Chandra Dies: Bhojpuri Film Director and Producer Found Dead at Robertsganj Hotel in Uttar Pradesh.

They were identified as Ankit, Yogesh - both residents of Rida Mohalla of Baldeo, Achal and Akash from Anghai village, and Bharat alias Rocky.

"Prima facie it appeared that the vehicle driver tried to avoid an oncoming motorist and ended up colliding with the tree near Pilkhuni village," officials said, while adding that four of them died on the spot.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Rs 703 Crore Under ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ Scheme to Mothers of Nearly 10 Lakh Students.

Officials were however not sure about who was driving the vehicle.

The injured person was taken to district hospital, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)