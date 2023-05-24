Sonbhadra, May 24: The body of a Bhojpuri film director and producer was found in a hotel here on Wednesday, police said.

Subhash Chandra (60), a resident of Varanasi, was staying in the Robertsganj area hotel along with a 40-member team for the past 11 days, local SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said. He was shooting a film, the officer added. Akanksha Dubey Dies by Suicide at 25; Actress’ Body Found in Hotel Room.

"Chandra went to his room on Tuesday night around 10 pm after making daily payments. When he did not open his door till 10 am on Wednesday, hotel staff informed the owner, who called the police. Later, his body was found lying on the bed," Singh said. Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case: CCTV Footage Showing Bhojpuri Actress Entering Hotel With Unidentified Man Hours Before Her Death Goes Viral.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a detailed probe is underway.