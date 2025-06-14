New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): In view of the severe ongoing heatwave, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council on Saturday extended holidays for schools up to class 8 for 15 more days and will resume on June 30.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier announced the reopening date of the schools as June 16, but due to severe heat in the state, the date has been postponed.

However, teachers, administrative staff and other academic and non-academic personnel are required to be present at the schools.

The academic activities will resume on July 1, 2025.

Earlier, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak urged citizens to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions amid the ongoing heatwave.

Addressing the escalating temperatures, Pathak highlighted the measures taken by the Health Department to manage the crisis. He noted that hospitals in the state are on high alert, with beds reserved for heat-related emergencies.

He also urged citizens to only step out of the house unnecessarily during such severe heat waves.

"In view of the extreme heat conditions, the Health Department has made necessary arrangements. All hospitals have been put on alert, with beds reserved for heat-related emergencies, and continuous monitoring is underway. Citizens are advised not to step out unless necessary. If stepping out, they should protect their heads with an umbrella or a towel, as the sunlight is currently very intense. Please stay alert and take all precautions," he said.

The heatwave has particularly affected many regions of the state, with heatwaves reported in a few places over South Uttar Pradesh, with gradual respite from the heatwave over Northwest India likely from 14th June as per the India Meteorological Department.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde also outlined proactive steps to mitigate its impact.

"We had prepared an action plan considering the heatwave in Ayodhya, and according to this, a strategy was made for the steps to be taken by various departments. We are ensuring that the residents and tourists face no inconvenience and get enough cold water to drink. We have arranged shades and water for domestic as well as street animals. We appeal to all the tourists to stay in the shade while visiting the temple (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple). If you need any medical help, we have reserved special beds for those affected by the heatwave. Consistently drink cold water," Funde stated, emphasising the administration's efforts to support both locals and pilgrims. (ANI)

