Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): BJP MP Hema Malini paid obeisance and offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday, the occasion of Ram Navami.

Speaking on the significance of the day, she expressed her joy, stating, "Today, on the occasion of Ram Navami, I am here in the Dwarkadhish Temple. Today is also the foundation day of my party, the BJP. Fortunately, many of the good things have happened on this day."

Speaking in Mathura, Hema Malini addressed the long-standing concern of the River Yamuna's cleanliness.

"Everyone has the same question---when will Yamuna be cleaned? and we have got the answer to this because our Prime Minister himself has said that Yamuna will be cleaned soon," she stated, highlighting the government's commitment to environmental improvement in the region.

Malini also discussed several ongoing development projects in the area, noting that upon her request, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had promised the construction of a Vrindavan bypass, which would provide significant relief to locals.

"Vrindavan bypass will be built, and people will get its benefit," she added. Furthermore, the Mathura railway station is undergoing renovations to enhance its facilities and infrastructure.

She urged the people of Mathura to continue supporting the BJP, stressing that with public backing, much more development could be achieved in the region.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also offered prayers at the Ram temple at Lodhi Road in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP leaders paid tribute to the founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya, on Sunday to mark the party's 45th Foundation Day.

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders also paid tribute to the founders of the party on the 45th foundation day of Bharatiya Janta Party, the successor party of BJS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day today.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote that the day made the party reiterate its unparalleled commitment to working towards the country's progress.

The PM further wrote that the people of the country also saw the party's good governance, which was reflected in the historic mandates received in previous years.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated party workers on the party's foundation day on Sunday, highlighting how the "lotus symbol has become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 46th foundation day today. Founded in 1980, the BJP is currently the largest political party in India.

After the landslide victory in the 2014 General Election, today, the BJP is the largest political party in terms of elected representatives and the biggest political party in the world.

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party received the highest vote share by a political party since the 1989 general election and won 303 seats, further increasing its substantial majority. In addition, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 240 seats, while the Congress secured wins on 99 seats. The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted.

The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s. It has remained a dominant force in Indian politics since then. (ANI)

