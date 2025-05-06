Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials regarding the presentation of the sugar industry and the sugarcane development department.

According to an official statement from the chief minister's office, CM Adityanath expressed the need to increase the working days of sugar mills from 142 to 155.

Also Read | India's Air Power: A Look at Indian Air Force's Top 5 Fighter Jets.

The CM has stated that farmers, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, sugar mills, and committees should work together to promote sugarcane development. The statement noted that strict action will be taken against mills that do not make timely payments.

"Furthermore, cooperative and federation mills will be reviewed, as capacity and qualification testing would be necessary. There is a full possibility of doubting the production and productivity in the state," the statement from the CMO stated.

Also Read | Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Near Tobelo.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi directed officials in districts affected by storms, rains, and hailstorms to carry out relief operations promptly and effectively.

He instructed authorities to survey affected areas, monitor relief work closely, and ensure timely assistance to those impacted by adverse weather conditions.

The Chief Minister emphasised that compensation must be distributed to affected families without delay in cases of loss of life or livestock due to lightning, storms, or heavy rainfall. He also directed officials to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment.

"Officials should conduct field visits, assess the situation, and maintain a close watch on relief efforts," Adityanath said.

He further instructed that surveys be conducted to evaluate crop damage and that detailed reports be submitted to the state government for necessary follow-up action.

Highlighting the need for prompt measures, the Chief Minister called for prioritising drainage arrangements in areas experiencing waterlogging to prevent further inconvenience to residents.

The directives come as parts of Uttar Pradesh have witnessed thunderstorms and unseasonal rainfall recently, leading to reports of damage to crops, property, and loss of life in some areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)