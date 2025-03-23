India News | Uttar Pradesh CM Takes Stock of Developmental Projects, Law and Order in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting with officers and public representatives to take stock of the developmental project works and the law and order situation in Kanpur division on Sunday.

The Chief Minister specially reviewed the construction sites of the Convention Centre and Kanpur Chunni Ganj Metro Station, seeing the construction plans while asking questions to officials.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan and Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana also accompanied the Chief Minister on his visit.

Officials from across the departments were present in the meeting, including from the Jal department, Public Works Department and police officials.

Chief Minister Adityanath visited the under construction site of the metro station and the Convention centre too, reviewing the progress on site.

Kanpur metro, under the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) started on 2019, opening just two years after its construction started. The line currently has 9 operational stations, with 20 others, including the Chunni ganj metro station, under construction.

This visit in continuation of the UP CM reviewing various projects across the state, as Adityanath visited Varanasi on March 12 to inspect the under-construction international cricket stadium, set to become a major sporting landmark in the state.

Once completed, it will be Uttar Pradesh's third international cricket venue, following the ones in Kanpur and Lucknow.

In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the stadium in a grand ceremony attended by prominent figures from the cricketing world and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Among those present were BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, and cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Ravi Shastri. On that occasion, Jay Shah and Roger Binny presented PM Modi with a specially signed bat, marking the significance of the project.

The thematic architecture of the stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, a seating arrangement resembling the flights of stairs at ghats, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. (ANI)

