Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] October 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary.

The chief minister highlighted how Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence, and Swadeshi played a key role in India's freedom struggle.

" Today is October 2nd, the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi...It has been a source of research and curiosity for the entire world, whether freedom can be achieved only by following the path of truth and non-violence. But India demonstrated it. Not only this, Swadeshi plays a crucial role in India's freedom movement... India's freedom movement, following the path of truth and non-violence, and relying on Swadeshi, succeeded in liberating India from centuries of slavery," CM Yogi said.

"Before Diwali, I have asked the department to organise a large-scale Swadeshi fair in every district, modelled after the UP International Trade Show...Second, the cleanliness campaign. The Prime Minister, through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, took it to new heights... Cleanliness has become our identity. It has become a brand of India. So this cleanliness program is also a gift of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The double-engine government is making Gandhi ji's dreams, which he saw during the country's freedom movement, come true. Today, on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, I offer my humble tribute on behalf of the people of the state," the UP CM added.

October 2, 2025, marks the 156th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. October 2, in India, is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, while across the globe it is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, following a 2007 United Nations resolution that received support from over 140 countries.

At the UN, the day is observed with statements from the Secretary-General and events that connect Gandhi's philosophy to today's realities. In recent years, these messages have highlighted the conflicts across the globe and reminded nations that Gandhi's belief in truth and non-violence is "more powerful than any weapon."

Born on October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was a leading figure in the Indian freedom struggle. Inspired by the concepts of Satyagraha and non-violence, Gandhi led the Dandi March of 1930, during which thousands walked to the sea to defy the salt law, and the Quit India Movement of 1942, a protest against British rule.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Union Minister Manohar Lal accompanied the Prime Minister during the tribute ceremony. (ANI)

