Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): On Lord Shri Krishna's 5252nd birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mathura on Saturday, where he inaugurated 118 projects worth Rs 646 crore and unveiled a Rs 30,000 crore master plan for the holistic development of the Braj region.

According to a press release, while addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said that Mathura reflects 5,000 years of ancient history and devotion.

On Shri Krishna Janmashtami, devotees from across India and the world have converged here, he noted, adding that Lord Krishna resides in every particle of Mathura's sacred soil -- a devotion unparalleled anywhere else.

"I bow countless times to this holy land," he said.

CM Yogi said he has had the privilege of joining celebrations like Rangotsav and Janmashtami in Mathura for several years. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he emphasised India's role as a confluence of spirituality and modern development. He added that the world is eager to study India's spiritual heritage, which, in times of global crises, offers the path to lasting peace and harmony.

The Chief Minister announced a new master plan of Rs 30,000 crore for the holistic development of the Braj region. He said this plan will connect pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Gokul with the memories of the Dwapar Yuga.

He said, "Our government is committed to respecting the sentiments of revered saints and enriching the Braj region. We are making possible the works which were once considered impossible."

Citing the example of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said that ten years ago, even imagining them seemed impossible, but today they have become a reality. In Kashi, where earlier not even 50 devotees could visit together, now 50,000 devotees can have darshan at once. In Ayodhya, the grand Ram Temple is reviving the memories of the Treta Yuga. Similarly, a grand corridor has also been completed at Vindhyavasini Dham.

The Chief Minister, citing the purity and consistent flow of the Ganga, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ganga has today become worthy for bathing and rituals. He said, "In the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, 67 crore devotees took the holy dip. Similarly, the double-engine government is working with full honesty for the uninterrupted flow and purity of the Yamuna."

He also mentioned the ropeway facility in Barsana, calling it a great relief for the elderly. He said, "This is the benefit of development, that we are continuously working for the convenience and safety of devotees".

Remembering the purpose of Lord Shri Krishna's incarnation, the Chief Minister said he took birth to safeguard the virtuous and to destroy evil. He turned the battlefield into a land of Dharma. Yogi said, "The inspiration of Shri Krishna's selfless actions gives us strength. As long as this inspiration remains among us, no one can harm us."

The Chief Minister noted that India has completed 78 years of independence and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of new resolutions for the centenary in 2047. Referring to the recent 24-hour discussion in the UP Assembly, he said society and government must work together to make Uttar Pradesh prosperous and developed by 2047.

CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 118 development projects worth Rs 646 crore for Mathura-Vrindavan. These included the inauguration of 80 projects worth about Rs 273 crore, and the foundation laying of 38 projects worth Rs 373 crores.

These projects include beautification of Parikrama paths, entrance gates, restoration of kunds facilities for devotees, connectivity, water conservation, and environmental protection. He described the bhajans, kirtans, and Shri Krishna lilas organised in the Panchjanya Auditorium as part of the devotional atmosphere.

The Chief Minister praised the efforts of public representatives and saints, whose cooperation made the approval of development proposals for the Braj region possible. He said that government and society together are committed to preserving and enriching India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister lovingly lifted children dressed as Krishna in his arms, fed them kheer with his own hands, and performed their annaprashan. He also applied a tilak on their foreheads, gifted them pearl garlands, and toys as gifts. The Chief Minister's love brought smiles and happiness all around. (ANI)

