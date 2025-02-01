Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] February 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur.

During the program, UP CM listened to public grievances and directed the officers concerned to address the issues of people.

People expressed their problems and presented a range of issues before the Uttar Pradesh CM as he listened to their grievances and issued necessary directions for speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues while at the same time assuring the people that no injustice would be done to anyone.

CM Yogi, after being elected as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

Earlier on Friday, CM Yogi conducted an aerial survey of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya on Friday to take stock of the situation as the city experiences a surge in devotees.

The influx is attributed to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where devotees take a holy dip before visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, had appealed to nearby devotees to postpone their visit, allowing easier access for those travelling from distant areas.

Apart from that, the administration also has raised night shelters like 'Green Basera,' providing free accommodation and ensuring comfort and security for pilgrims.

Devotees have praised the well-organised system, highlighting the cleanliness, safety measures, and accessibility of essential amenities.

One devotee shared his experience, saying, "I'm currently staying at the Green Basera in Ayodhya, a facility run by the government, led by Modi ji and Yogi ji. We arrived last night from Kumbh after Mauni Amavasya. We travelled here by government bus and got to know about Green Basera, which offered free accommodations and a welcome respite from the expensive hoatels."

"The police have been respectful and responsive, providing helpful information and directions. The facilities here are good... with a reliable water supply and clean toilets and bathrooms. The overall system is well organised, making it an ideal model for other religious sites," he added. (ANI)

