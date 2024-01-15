Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered the sacred pot of faith(khichdi) to Shivavatar Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath at 4:00 am as per the special tradition of Nathpanth on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

After Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple, khichdi was offered by the Nepal Dynasty and, then, Nath Yogis and saints. Consequently, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple were opened to the general public. Lakhs of devotees thronged the temple to offer khichdi and prayers.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: Four of Family Killed in Mishap After Autorickshaw Collide With Car in Mahabubabad.

Devotees from other states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and neighbouring country Nepal lined up to offer Khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath after CM Yogi completed the rituals.

The devotees also worshipped the idols of all the different Gods and Goddesses placed in the temple premises and took blessings by bowing their heads at the Samadhi of Brahmalin Mahant Baba Gambhirnath, Brahmalin Mahant Digvijnath and Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

The entire temple courtyard echoed with the praise of Guru Gorakhnath. Complete arrangements were made by the temple and district administration for the safety, comfort and convenience of the devotees.

"We bring rice and urad dal from our house and donate khichdi with full faith here. We belong to Gorakhpur and we have been donating khichdi for ten years. I don't even feel cold due to excitement", said a devotee at Gorakhnath Temple.

"People even come from Nepal here. Generally, the festival of Makar Sankranti falls on 14 or 15 of January. We are not even feeling cold because of faith in our hearts. Devotees thronged the temple late at night and started donating khichdi from 1:00 am", said another devotee at Gorakhnath Temple.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to fellow Indians on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Monday.

Extending wishes, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X wrote, "Sending heartfelt wishes for Makar Sankranti, the auspicious festival linked with the sacred practices of contemplation and benevolence. On this festival that celebrates nature, I hope that the Uttarayan Sun God brings joy, prosperity, success, and good health to all my fellow countrymen." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)