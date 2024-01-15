Mahabubabad, January 15: Four members of a family were killed in a mishap when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a car in this district, police said on Monday. The accident occurred when the autorickshaw collided with the car coming in the opposite direction at at Kambalapally village in Mahabubabad mandal late on Sunday night, police added. Telangana Road Accident Video: One Dead, Two Injured After Car Hits Divider and Catches Fire on Penuganchiprolu Mandal Mundlapadu Road

Two persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at the Government Area Hospital in Mahabubabad Town. According to A Suresh, Circle Inspector of Police at Mahabubabad Town Police Station, the victims were residents of Chinna Yellapur Village in Gudur Mandal of Mahabubabad district. They had embarked on a journey to Gundla Singaram Village near Nagarjuna Sagar to visit the Gudiya Babu Temple. Telangana Road Accident: Five of a Family Among Six Killed in Two Road Accidents in Nalgonda district

Those injured in the accident were undergoing medical treatment at Mahabubabad Government Area Hospital. The Mahabubabad Police have registered a case in connection with the accident.