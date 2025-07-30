Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): The CM YUVA Yojana, launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is turning youth aspirations into reality. UP CM Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated the CM YUVA Conclave & Expo 2025 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. At the CM YUVA Conclave, five beneficiaries shared how the initiative has gone beyond financial aid to become a catalyst for self-reliance and entrepreneurship, according to a press release.

The beneficiaries emphasized that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ensured the scheme wasn't confined to mere announcements. Through efficient ground-level implementation, it was integrated into the lives of young entrepreneurs across the state. Each speaker extended heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for turning their aspirations into achievements, the release said.

Also Read | Gujarat ATS Arrests Woman From Bengaluru for Promoting Anti-India Propaganda of Al-Qaeda Affiliate.

One of the beneficiaries, Prabhnoor Kaur from Kanpur, a professional baker trained in Bengaluru, dreamed of starting her venture but was held back by a lack of resources. After learning about the CM YUVA Yojana through the District Industries Office, she applied and received a loan of ₹4.25 lakh. With this support, she launched a luxury bakery studio and now employs others. Grateful to the government, she said, "The scheme has given youth a platform to realize their dreams."

Another beneficiary, Vijay Pandey, a traditional wooden toy maker, now supplies to 16 districts across the state. Despite having the skills, he lacked capital. Discovering the scheme through social media, he contacted the District Industries Center and received a loan within 15-20 days. Today, he employs over 15 people. Vijay remarked, "The Chief Minister didn't just announce the scheme, he ensured it reached people like us with full commitment."

Also Read | Samastipur Horror: Man Kills Lover’s Husband After Being Caught in Compromising Position, Goes On To Have Sex Next to Corpse After Giving Electric Shock to Victim’s Body.

Shashank Chaurasia of Lucknow, a pharmacist by profession, quit his job in Bengaluru to pursue entrepreneurship. With support from the CM YUVA Yojana, he established a studio specializing in wedding and commercial photography. His venture now has a turnover of ₹4-5 lakh and is generating employment for other youth in the city.

Tuba Siddiqui, a biotechnologist from Lucknow, has made her mark in eco-friendly cleaning products. Initially hesitant to take a loan, she was encouraged by the simplicity and transparency of the CM YUVA Yojana. Her loan was sanctioned within 15 days, enabling her to expand her business, now employing over 10 people and supplying products to metros like Delhi and Mumbai. She shared, "Today, I proudly stand as a woman entrepreneur who has carved her path."

Amardeep Singh, a physiotherapist from Sitapur, was constrained by family responsibilities and financial hardship. A friend informed him about the CM YUVA Yojana, through which he secured funding to open a recovery center. Now, he is not only self-employed but also supporting 4-5 others. He reflected, "This scheme gave me the courage to start something of my own and transformed the direction of my life."

Together, these inspiring stories underline the impact of CM YUVA Yojana as a game-changer for youth entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh, turning potential into progress and vision into ventures, said the release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)