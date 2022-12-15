Noida, Dec 15 (PTI) A woman constable posted in Greater Noida allegedly had her mobile phone snatched away, prompting police commissioner Laxmi Singh to suspend the in-charge of a police station, officials said on Thursday.

The police have lodged an FIR over the snatching and an ACP-rank officer is separately probing the matter involving the police constable, a senior official said.

"Police constable Alka Chaudhary, who is posted at the Rabupura police station, informed us that that the mobile phone was snatched around 7.30 pm on December 12 when she was headed to Rabupura police station from Dadri," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said.

"A man, who was inebriated, engaged the policewoman on the pretext of asking directions to a location but fled with her phone," Verma said.

In the wake of the episode coming to light, Laxmi Singh shunted in-charge of the Rabupura police station Vivek Srivastava.

A purported video of the police commissioner has also surfaced online in which she is heard apparently talking to Srivastava and saying: "I don't want such an inspector, I am suspending you right away."

Meanwhile, in an official statement, police said Inspector Sudhir Kumar has been made the new in-charge of the Rabupura police station.

Prior to this, Kumar was inspector in-charge of the election cell of the police department, the statement added.

