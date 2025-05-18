Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday participated in Tiranga Yatra rally, organised in honour of the Indian armed forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

During the rally, Pathak said lakhs of people of all ages have participated in this rally to thank the armed forces of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Brajesh Pathak said, "This rally is for showing gratitude to the Indian army for the way they exhibited valour and made Operation Sindoor successful... Lakhs of people of all ages have participated in this rally to thank the armed forces of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated and led the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and it will continue till May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

The campaign kicked off in Delhi on May 13 with a symbolic march featuring a 108-foot-tall national flag.

Senior leaders, including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, were tasked with coordinating the campaign across regions.

The party will hold press conferences nationwide and will engage social media influencers to amplify the campaign's message digitally and reach younger audiences.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The operation targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In a swift and decisive retaliation, Indian forces eliminated over 100 terrorists across the border in Pakistan. Though Pakistan launched a counteroffensive, India responded with force, leading to a ceasefire and reasserting its defence posture. (ANI)

