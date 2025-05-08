Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): On Thursday, devotees took a holy dip at Prayagraj's Sangam in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Mohini Ekadashi,

People could be seen offering prayers and performing traditional rituals at the riverbank.

"This day, today, is of much importance. So, we have come here for a holy dip," one of the devotees said, adding, "It is an auspicious day to donate, too. Hence, we did the same."

Mohini Ekadashi, celebrated on May 8 this year, is an important day for devotees, especially in the Vaishnav tradition. It is observed on the new moon day of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Vaisakha (April-May).

On this day, Lord Vishnu is said to take the form of a spiritual and beautiful Mohini to save the world from the demon Bhasmasura.

The day is observed with fasting, prayers, and taking blessings for health, wealth, and peace.

The day gets its name from 'Mohini', the enchanting female form that Lord Vishnu assumed to distribute the amrit (nectar of immortality) among the devas during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean).

The form of Mohini symbolises the victory of divine wisdom over illusion and deception, and the day represents the same-helping devotees overcome illusion (maya) and ignorance. (ANI)

