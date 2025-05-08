London, May 8: Prince Andrew is under renewed scrutiny following the release of a secretly recorded video in which his former advisor, John Bryan, alleges the Duke of York had sexual encounters with underage girls connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The footage, released by American journalist James O’Keefe, shows Bryan claiming that Andrew misled him about his relationship with Epstein and his alleged actions.

The video has surfaced just days after the death of Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, who also accused Prince Andrew of abuse. Giuffre was found dead on April 25 in what authorities have described as a suicide. However, her father, Sky Roberts, has publicly challenged that conclusion, stating, “There’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her.” Did Prince Andrew Had S*x With Minors? Old Footage Shows Former Royal Family Advisor John Bryan Claiming the Duke of York Was Physically Intimate With Underage Girls (Watch Video).

John Bryan Claims Prince Andrew Had Sex With Minors

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: 'Prince Andrew Was F*ing Underage Girls' — Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations with Minors and Deep Ties to Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/NS517Kob18 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 7, 2025

Who Is John Bryan?

John Bryan, an American businessman best known for his 1990s relationship with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was once considered part of the royal family’s inner circle, with ties to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana. In the undercover video, O’Keefe introduces Bryan as a “Prince Andrew Crisis Advisor, British Royal Family.”

As of now, the authenticity of the video and Bryan's claims have not been independently verified. Where is Jeffrey Epstein Island? Know All About Former American Financier's 'Paedophile Island'.

Jeffrey Epstein List

Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire businessman charged with sex trafficking, and Maxwell, a former socialite and longtime confidant of Epstein, have faced numerous allegations that they contributed to the sexual abuse and assault of minors and helped other powerful individuals do the same. Epstein’s death, which was ruled a suicide by federal authorities, occurred in prison while he was awaiting trial.

The unsealed documents (which retain some redactions) come from various court filings, emails, police reports, government documents, and depositions with key figures in the case, including former employees and victims of Epstein and Maxwell and police officers.

