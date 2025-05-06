Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has instructed the districts in the state to conduct mock drills in coordination with the public to deal with any emergency situation.

The district officials have also been instructed to make adequate security arrangements.

"Instructions were received from the Government of India regarding the mock drill of civil defence. From there, 19 districts have been identified: one is in the A category, two are in the C category, and all the rest are in the B category. However, keeping in view the sensitivity of the place, instructions have been given by the government that this mock drill should be conducted in all the districts in collaboration with all our verticals - be it police, fire, civil administration or disaster department, so that we can deal with any emergency situation," DGP Kumar told reporters here.

This comes after the Union Home Ministry issued directions for the mock drill for effective civil defence in all the states and union territories on May 7.

Meanwhile, the civil defence held a meeting with all its employees on the ways to protect citizens in case of an air attack in the city. Along with this, everyone was also given guidelines on protecting the public.

The civil defence individuals were also made aware of activities to be undertaken by citizens during a sudden attack - what precautions they should take to ensure minimum damage.

Information on how to manage the crowd during a disaster was also provided.

While the army is preparing on the border for a possible war with Pakistan, the civil defence volunteers have also become active in protecting the citizens in the city from attacks.

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence, government sources said. They said the measures to be undertaken include operationalization of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The sources said measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updation of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

Tensions have risen between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The government has said that perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment. (ANI)

