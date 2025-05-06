The Delhi Traffic Police, in collaboration with the Delhi Legal Services Authority, is organising a National Lok Adalat on May 10, from 10 am to 4 pm. During this time, people can resolve their pending compoundable traffic challans, including on-the-spot challans and notices for all types of vehicles, including commercial ones. The settlement is available for challans listed on the Delhi Traffic Police portal up until January 31, 2025. Uttar Pradesh Government Decides to Cancel Pending Traffic Challans of Vehicles Between 2017-2021.

How To Register for Token To Attend Lok Adalat

To attend the Lok Adalat and settle your traffic challans, you need to obtain a token. Follow these steps to register:

Visit the official website of the Delhi Traffic Police: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Delhi State Legal Services Authority’ option. This will direct you to the token registration page.

Fill in the necessary details, such as your name, contact number, vehicle registration details, and information about any pending challans.

After completing the form accurately, click on the submit button.

Once submitted, you will receive a confirmation message along with a link to download your Lok Adalat Token.

The Lok Adalat sessions will be held at district courts across Delhi, including Dwarka, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini, Rose Avenue, Saket, and Tis Hazari courts.

Ensure you download and carry the hard copies of the notices and challans from the Delhi Traffic Police website to the Lok Adalat session.

Documents Required To Settle Your Traffic Challans

To settle your traffic challans at the Lok Adalat, you will need to bring certain documents. These include your Lok Adalat token, a copy of the pending traffic challans, vehicle registration details, a valid identification proof, your contact details, and proof of payment if any payments have already been made. Make sure to carry these documents in hard copy form when attending the Lok Adalat session.