Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak participated in the 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' held in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy CM thanked the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conducting the campaign.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet To Meet Today Following Success of 'Operation Sindoor' and India-Pakistan Ceasefire.

"We thank the central leadership and PM Modi for conducting this Tiranga Yatra to express gratitude for the courage and sacrifice of our Armed forces. The army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan whenever it has made efforts to disrupt our peace and harmony through terrorism. I am thankful to the army for their efforts to destroy the hotspots of terrorism..." Pathak said addressing the gathering.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' was launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to honour the valour of the Indian soldiers and inform citizens about the success of Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Today on National Security.

The campaign will continue till May 23.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders and workers joined the yatra.

The campaign launched in the national capital kicked off with a symbolic march featuring a 108- foot tall national flag.

The yatra began at Kartavya Path with thousands, including BJP workers, citizens, NGOs, RWAs, religious leaders, and social organisations gathered to pay tribute to the armed forces.

According to party sources, ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent public figures will lead the marches in various states, underscoring the message of unity, patriotism, and national pride.

The yatra is being seen as more than just a party initiative, with the BJP aiming to turn it into a large-scale people's movement.

Through the Tiranga Yatra, the BJP aims to remind citizens of India's resolute stand against terrorism and to foster a deeper sense of nationalism and unity across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)