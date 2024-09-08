Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member committee to investigate the Lucknow building collapse that killed eight people.

The state government has appointed Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Secretary, Home Department, Uttar Pradesh Government, as the Chairman of the committee.

As per the Uttar Pradesh government, the said investigation committee is expected to comprehensively investigate the causes of the incident and submit its investigation report to the government as soon as possible.

The building collapse incident, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in the deaths of eight people and left 28 others injured.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday visited Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow to meet the victims injured in the building collapse incident in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area.

During his visit, Pathak instructed officials and doctors to ensure high-quality medical care and provide all possible assistance.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow to meet those injured in the building collapse incident.

He enquired about their well-being and obtained information from the doctors about their treatment.

Taking to X, CM Yogi wrote, "Met the people injured in the unfortunate building collapse incident in Lucknow at Lok Bandhu Shri Rajnarayan Combined Hospital today. Enquired about their well-being and obtained information from the doctors about their treatment."

"Under the supervision of skilled doctors, proper treatment is being provided to all on top priority. In this difficult time, the UP government stands with the victims and their families with full readiness and sensitivity. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant speedy recovery to the injured," the post further reads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the building collapse incident. (ANI)

