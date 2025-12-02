Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): A Nepal-bound bus caught fire, causing several injuries and the recovery of two dead bodies in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. All passengers were evacuated, and the injured ones were sent for treatment.

SP Balrampur, Vikas Kumar said, "There was an accident between a bus and a truck, due to which the bus caught fire. Prima facie, the fire originated in the bus's fuel tank. However, the actual causes of the fire are being investigated. All passengers were evacuated, with two dead bodies recovered. The rest of the evacuated people have been sent for treatment. Information is being collected, and police and administration are involved in relief work. Arrangements are being made."

Further details awaited.

On Sunday, in a similar incident, 11 people were declared dead, and more than 20 were injured when two state-run buses collided head-on near Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu, police said.

According to a Sivaganga district police press release, the mishap occurred near Vivekananda Polytechnic College, under the Tuirupattur sub-division and the Nachiyar Puram Police Station.

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus travelling from Kangeyam to Karaikudi and another TN government bus travelling from Karaikudi to Dindigul collided head-on at around 5:00 PM this evening.

The injured have been admitted to the Karaikudi Government Hospital, Tirupattur Government Hospital, and Sivagangai Government Hospital, the police said.

Police personnel and Fire and Rescue Service teams rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. The Sivagangai District Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Tirupattur officials also arrived at the scene and expedited the rescue operations.

Earlier this week, six people died, and more than 50 were injured in a similar crash in the Tenkasi district of the State.Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the deaths.

Stalin said he had deputed Sivaganga District Collector and District In-Charge Minister KR Periyakaruppan to the accident spot immediately to ensure that all affected people received proper medical support.

In a statement, he announced Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 each to those who suffered minor injuries. (ANI)

