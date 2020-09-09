Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): A total of 6,711 new COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The State Health Department said that there were 64,028 active coronavirus cases in the state and 2,16,901 recoveries have been reported. The death toll stands at 4,112.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 23,816 COVID-19 Cases; States Coronavirus Tally Crosses 9.6 Lakh-Mark.

Uttar Pradesh comes in the five states that account for nearly 70 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, Union Health Ministry had said.

India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Govt Blocks 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter And 21 Youtube Accounts For Spreading Rumours About COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)