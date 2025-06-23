Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Samajwadi Party on Monday expelled three of its MLAs who voted in support of the BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections.

The rebels Abhay Singh, MLA from Gosainganj; Rakesh Pratap Singh, MLA from Gauriganj; and Manoj Pandey, MLA from Unchahar, have been expelled from the party due to their communal divisive negativity and supporting anti-farmer, women, youth, business, working professionals and 'anti-PDA' ideology.

"Samajwadi Party in the public interest, expels the following MLAs from the party due to their communal divisive negativity and supporting anti-farmer, women, youth, business, working professionals and 'anti-PDA' ideology, as opposed to the politics of socialist harmonious positive ideology: 1. Hon. MLA Gosaiganj Mr Abhay Singh 2. Hon'ble MLA Gauriganj Mr Rakesh Pratap Singh 3. Hon. MLA Unchahar Mr Manoj Kumar Pandey," SP said in an official statement on X.

"The grace period given to these people for a change of heart has now been completed; the remaining time period is due to good conduct. In future, there will be no place in the party for 'anti-people' people and activities contrary to the party's basic ideology will always be considered unforgivable," the statement read.

As per the party sources, the Samajwadi Party may also take expulsion action against the remaining rebel MLAs in the future.

According to sources in the Samajwadi Party, seven MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Pandey, gave a jolt to the party by supporting the BJP's candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections.

This move has greatly angered party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections held last year, Yadav has initiated steps to revoke the membership of these seven MLAs.

After the Samajwadi Party emerged victorious in 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha polls, a group of seven MLAs attempted to arrange meetings with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav to discuss rejoining the party. However, Akhilesh Yadav declined to meet with these MLAs and readmit them into the party. (ANI)

