Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Three teenagers have been booked and arrested for raping a teenage girl at a village in the Biswan Police Station area of Sitapur in the intervening night of August 15 and August 16.

"Medical examination of the victim has been conducted," Sitapur ASP (North) Rajiv Dikshit said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and investigation is being carried out. (ANI)

