Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Two 5-month-old twin sisters lost their lives due to severe burn injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Monday.

According to Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar, the police received information about the incident around 2 pm on Monday. The victims were the twin daughters of Dilip Yadav, a local resident.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Commencement of Oil Production From ONGC Project in Krishna Godavari Basin, Says 'Remarkable Step in India's Energy Journey'.

The incident occurred when the mother of the children lit a fire under the cot where the infants were sleeping. The fire gradually spread, and both children sustained serious burn injuries, police said.

Upon discovery of the incident, the infants were immediately rushed to the district hospital. Given the severity of their injuries, they were referred to Saifai Medical College for further treatment, where the twins succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After AAP-Congress Holds Meeting To Discuss Seat-Sharing Under INDIA Bloc for Upcoming Polls, BJP Alleges Confusion in Alliance.

"At around 2 pm, police received information about Dilip Yadav's 5-month-old twin daughters. The mother of the children lit a fire under the cot where they were sleeping. The fire slowly spread and both children received serious burn injuries. They were taken to the district hospital and from there the children were referred to Saifai Medical College, where they succumbed," Vinod Kumar, SP, Mainpuri, said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)