Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) In the 100-day intensive tuberculosis (TB) campaign underway across Uttar Pradesh, 9,340 TB-infected individuals have been identified in the first month, an official said on Sunday.

According to state tuberculosis officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, approximately 35 lakh people have undergone screening for potential TB symptoms since the campaign was launched on December 7.

The screening confirmed TB infections in 9,340 individuals within the first month and their treatment has already begun, he said.

Among the districts, Sitapur reported the highest number of cases with 1,175 patients, while Amethi recorded the lowest with 258 cases. Other districts with significant numbers include Siddharthnagar (900), Rampur (858), Barabanki (800), and Rae Bareli (711).

Additionally, 29,290 Nikshay Mitras (TB patient donors) have adopted 50,705 TB patients and 2,201 nutrition kits have been distributed to support them.

The TB campaign, which initially started in 15 districts has now been expanded to all 75 districts of UP following the chief minister's directive, Bhatnagar said.

Alongside screening and treatment, the campaign emphasises widespread public awareness, with NGOs actively supporting the efforts.

