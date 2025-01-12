Chennai, January 12: In a heartbreaking incident in Kancheepuram, a 21-year-old woman was detained for allegedly killing her newborn son by throwing him into a well shortly after giving birth at a government hospital. Authorities began investigating the newborn's disappearance and eventually tracked down the mother. Police revealed that the woman, fearing social stigma and family pressure, had kept her pregnancy a secret, sharing the news only with her mother.

According to a report by Times Of India, Police discovered that the woman had been in a relationship with a man who had promised to marry her. However, when she became pregnant, he severed all ties with her. Facing overwhelming social stigma and the fear of family pressure, she chose to keep her pregnancy a secret, confiding only in her mother. Hospital staff later reported that the woman exhibited signs of mental distress during her stay, suggesting she may have been struggling with the emotional burden of her situation. Cow Attack in Chennai: Woman Riding Pillion Dies After Stray Cow Running Across Road Hits Bike in Kundrathur.

The incident came to light when local residents notified the police about a "disturbed woman" seen walking alone in the early hours of Thursday. Authorities revealed that after discarding her baby in the well, the woman boarded a bus to her friend's house in Kancheepuram. Chennai: Man Marries Another Woman After Promising to Marry Girlfriend and Taking INR 2 Lakh, Arrested.

The District Child Protection Unit, in collaboration with local authorities, is taking steps to prevent similar incidents by identifying at-risk pregnant women and offering the necessary support. Meanwhile, police have formed special teams to track down the woman's boyfriend, who is believed to have fled to a neighbouring district. Authorities are also questioning the woman's mother, who was present at the hospital during the incident.

